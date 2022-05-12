Africans won’t be able to buy bread soon — AfDB

President African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina has warned that many households in Africa would soon be struggling to pay for bread.

In a speech on the floor of the US Senate on Thursday, the AfDB President said the situation was dire due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that led to increase in food prices globally.

According to Adesina, last year alone, Ukraine exported 40 per cent of its wheat and corn to Africa.

Quoting a United Nations report, AfDB boss said “15 African countries imported more than half of their wheat, and much of their fertilisers and oil from Ukraine and Russia’’.

He said the continent was also dealing with a 30 million metric tonnes loss of wheat and corn that would not come from Russia as the conflict raged.

According to him, the economic shocks from the Russian war in Ukraine are causing all of us to pay more to put food on the table.

“The magnitude of food price increases and trade disruptions caused by the Russian-Ukraine conflict have hit Africa harder than other developing regions.

