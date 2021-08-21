Afro-Prime Star, 11 Sign releases new single

A fast-rising multi-talented singer, songwriter and poet, Akande Toheeb also known as ’11 sign’ has released a monster single hit titled; ‘On God’.

The new jam, according to ’11 Sign’ specifically detailed the sufferings of an average Nigerian and the hope for a better nation.

Born on September 19, 1992 and raised in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, 11 sign studied Political Science at the Open University, Abeokuta.

11 Sign, a lover of pop music, whose genre of music is Afrobeat and had created a self-style genre named Afro-prime, said he gets inspirations from events happening around him.

The multi-talented singer, who doubles as the founder and CEO of Blac Spirit Music record label, said good music is known to be a mirror of life.

While describing his Afro-prime type of music as a style of music that centers on getting solutions to the immediate problem of the society at large, he said: “It is a combination of speaking into the existence of listeners and giving them hope of a better tomorrow.”

11 Sign sees music as life with the target of making a difference in the entertainment industry. Signed to his own record label which was founded in 2020 with the vision of making an indelible mark of greatness in the history of the world music through his Afro prime.

The musician believes that if a man has talent and cannot use it, he has failed.

“If a man has talent and uses half of it, he has partly failed. If he has a talent and learns somehow to use the whole of it, he has gloriously succeeded, and won a satisfaction and a triumph few men ever knew”, he said

With the new track – On God, 11 Sign said he believes that “what a man’s mind conceives; it can achieve.”