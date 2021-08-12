AfroBasket 2021: Brown to lead D’Tigers in Rwanda, Nigeria’s basketball team drop in ranking

After the unsuccessful albeit eventful outing with the Nigeria national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, at the recently concluded 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, American coach Mike Brown has committed to staying on with the team even as the team drop two places in the latest FIBA rankings released Thursday

D’Tigers lost all their three matches at the Olympics to Australia, Germany and Italy failing to make it to the group stages

The team which was 22nd on the world rankings is now 24th but the team will have a big chance to reclaim its prominence during the Afrobasket in Rwanda with Coach Mike Brown already committing himself to the team.

Coach Brown has been confirmed to lead D’Tigers to the Afrobasket 2021 tournament billed to dunk off in Rwanda in a fortnight.

A tweet on the official Twitter page of D’Tigers read: ”Mike Brown has confirmed he will coach Nigeria at AfroBasket in two weeks. The tournament begins August 25th for D’Tigers against Mali. Roster TBA.”

Ivory Coast and Kenya are the other opponents in the group at Afrobasket 2021.

Before this confirmation, Brown had told the Boston Globe of his plans to stay on with D’Tigers and continue the good work he had started.

“I coached in Afrobasket (African qualifying tournament) during a pandemic in 2020 in November and had no problems,” Brown told Boston Globe.

“The players involved, as long as they want to keep coming back, I’m going to keep fighting for them. And I’m going to get this programme headed in the right way because this programme can be really good. We hit a few speed bumps during this Olympics and it hurts.”

Brown led former African champions Nigeria as they fell to Australia, Germany and Italy in the group stage games of the Olympics.

Those painful defeats came just two weeks after stunning exhibition upset wins over Team USA and Argentina.

Brown, who is simultaneously an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, is keen on helping Nigeria improve and become an international factor over the next months.