AFRYDEV empowers 12 Yobe communities on violent extremism early warning

As violent extremism continue to escalate in the Nigeria Northeast sub-region, the need to engage and sensitise communities on its early warning became paramount.

This situation informed the decision of African for Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation (AFRYDEV) with funding support from USAID through Northeastern Connection on a project titled “Support Community Platforms in Damaturu and Potiskum to Detect and Report Early Warning Threats.”Declaring the validation meeting opened in Potiskum, the Local Government Chairman represented by his Vice, Ado Hamza Ngojin, revealed that, if Violent Extremism is mitigated at its early stages, most problems would not have happened. He thanked the AFRYDEV for coming up with such initiatives and sought for the engagement of more communities.

The programme was aimed to foster unity with specific objective of Building a comprehensive and self-sustaining mechanism to report and respond to Violent Extremism/conflict triggers in communities of Damaturu and Potiskum L.G.As as well identify issues that triggers and reduce the threats of ISWAP infiltration in vulnerable communities of Damaturu and Potiskum.

Blueprint gathered, the project would work with relevant stakeholders to identify and strengthen existing early structures and support establishment of new mechanisms where there is none because it is believed that violent extremism begins from the communities and if response is early enough it will mitigate its escalation.

In their keynote address, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim charges communities to engage their wards in peace building. “I want to appreciate the team for this wonderful project, indeed if this is given full attention and community members complied by reporting early warnings, then our community will be free of violence extremism

On his side, Emir of Fika, Chairman councils of Chiefs, HRH Dr. Muhammad Abali Muhammad Idris pledges support. “Based on the project goal and objectives I believe it will go a long way in bringing peace to our communities, we will give you all the maximum support needed during the project implementation and ensure compliance of the community members in all angles.

