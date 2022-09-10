GBV: AFRYDEV trains 50 survivors on peace, skills utilisation in Geidam

As part of efforts to address violence against women in communities, the African For Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation (AFRYDEV) has trained 50 survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in geidam local government area of Yobe state.

The survivors were trained on skills, understanding conflict, peace, GBV and security issues to enable them report to the appropriate authority.

The training was also to promote gender equitable social norms, attitudes, and behaviours at community and individual levels to prevent and respond positively to VAWG, develop, strengthen, build the capacities of institutions, service providers, and mechanisms towards the establishment of an observatory platform.

Declaring the event open, AFRYDEV Executive Director Haj. Maryam Aje said the aim of the training was to share knowledge and experiences on their various skills and support peace building through increase the women’s networking skills in the community through the establishment of cooperative groups.

Maryam Aja stated that the training would also create a peaceful and enabling environment that will spur the participation of women in addressing issues pertaining to development, security, and peace through strategic communication and creating a culture-friendly forum that will enhance the participation of women in facilitating peace.

Represented by the program Manager Edoka A. Ogwuche , she said UN-women from this project is training the survivors to be the agent of peace in the community by ensuring “we all promote peace in our endeavours.”

She revealed that, the training would also increase the understanding and perceptions of gender-based violence amongst women groups, traditional and religious leaders through capacity building and enhance their understanding of their role, influence, and opportunities in addressing issues of gender equality.

In his remarks, the Community development Officer (CDO) mal. Kaumi Mohammed, encouraged all present to step-down the training to at least 20 to 30 people “in other for our community to be free of VE and any form of GBV”. He said.

