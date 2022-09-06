After 2 failed marriages, popular church founder vows not to marry again

After two failed marriage, the General Overseer of Household of God Church in Lagos, Rev Chris Okotie, has stated that he is not getting married for the third time.

The former presidential candidate of Fresh Democratic party was first married to Tina, the marriage ended in 2001. Then Okotie got married to Stephanie Henshaw in 2008. The union ended in 2012.

The erstwhile pop star told BBC Pidgin that God called him to be celibate like the biblical Apostle Paul but he did not understand until he grew older.

“I’m not getting married again,” he answered when asked if there was any chance he would have another wife.

“I’m not getting married again because Jesus has already told me that one has ended. When I was saved, when I became born again, I was in the university at the time I did not understand the will of God for my life. I always said I wanted my own family and all that and I went and did what I wanted,” he said.

