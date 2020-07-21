After 24 hours, another gunmen kill village head, 9 others in Kaduna community

Unknown gunmen on Monday night invaded Gora Gan village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state killing the village head and nine others including a six-year-old boy, while many others were injured.

This is coming barely 24 hours after 21 youths were shot to death and 33 others injured at a wedding in Kukum Daji Village, Kaura LGA of Kaduna state.



According to information made available to Blueprint, those killed in the latest attack include a 6-year-old boy, while many other villagers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the village around 7.10pm on Monday night and started shooting sporadically at everybody in sight.

Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Zango Kataf LGA, Pastor Isaac Ango-Makama, who confirmed the incident, said several houses were burnt during the attack.

He said corpses of the victims have been taken at the Zonkwa General Hospital morgue, while the injured were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. “The villagers are still searching for their missing loved ones.”



Secretary of the Mercy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Zonkwa, Ezekiel James, said they are already overstretched and are in dire need of assistance to cater for the displaced persons. James added that the IDPs camp was daily receiving victims who had been displaced following persistent attacks on neighbouring villages.



Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna state chapter has condemned the attack, saying that the spate of attacks on villages in Southern Kaduna was unacceptable. The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Abraham Catoh in the statement, said that the state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai was not doing enough to curb the insecurity in the state.

When sought after for confirmation, Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, did not respond to calls put across to him.

