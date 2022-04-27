After 2Baba, I’m the next legend – Fanuchi

It is very common for people to search for purpose at some point in their lives. Fanen Terseer better known as Fanachi, is no exception, as the 24-year-old star aims towards becoming different even as the industry is filled with renowned personalities and the ones who have created legacies are visible.

To stand apart from all these people, it is essential to do something unique and offer people something that is rare and splufik. With no doubt, the Transmute Records signee is gradually putting his imprint on the entertainment world with his recent take ups.

The Transmute Records sensation’s latest hit “Higher” featuring Raybekah, off his debut Ep “Transmute” has received a gratifying welcome from fans all across the globe.

Higher official video has already crossed over 90,000 views on YouTube, with generally over 500,000 streams on all digital platforms.

The Benue state native posses the wow factor, his work ethics is unmatched along with many other attributes that cater to all genres when listening to his artistry.

One is easily drawn to his resonating vocals within his unique melodies. In an interview with our correspondent, he revealed that his ability to transmute and adapt to current situation around him has made him different.

“Looking back at where I’m coming from and my vision for me and my team I’m just too confident, becuse I and my management work hard and dedicated to this course and I believe that what God cannot do does not exist,” Fanuchi speaking on what makes him standout.

Fanuchi has proven to be an ambitious fellow who is taking steps to remain relevant in the Nigerian music scene. According to the singer, he believes in getting better as a person and Transmute records is all about change. Bringing change in the industry with every new idea coming.

He also spell out his upcoming album which is set to be released later this year and it’s definitely going to be one for the books. His relentless and zealousness has shown through his works that he would be one of the big names to be reckoned with in the industry as he promises to thrill fans with more tremendous music.

“Most times I see people attribute only dance and sports to where I come from, but a few of us have been able to prove to Nigeria how entertaining we are. With Tuface Idibia as our grand leader and pace setter. It won’t be nice should King Tuface go without a replacement as the big face of our state in the industry.

“Hence, that throne is my dream and target, not for selfish reasons, but for the fact that the Benue state born indigenes should be given attention as much as states from the west gets attention,” he stressed.

