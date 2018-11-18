After 38 years, Amuneke eyes AFCON ticket for Tanzania

Nigeria’s Emmanuel Amuneke will qualify Tanzania for the country’s first Africa Cup of nations in 38 years if the team beats Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday in a Group L duel.

Incidentally, it was in Nigeria in 1980 that Tanzania last played in the Africa Cup of Nation’s tournament. Now a Nigerian is set to get the country back into the tournament.

Already, Uganda has picked one of the two tickets of the group on Saturday after a 1-0 defeat of Cape Verde on Saturday.

The qualification was also a landmark for Uganda who also experienced a 38 year wait before qualifying two years ago. Before their qualification for the 2017 tournament, Uganda last qualified in 1978 when they beat Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-finals.

The Ugandans have now qualified for back-to-back tournaments for the first time since 1974 and 1976.

