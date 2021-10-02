After 4 years break, D’bank releases new album, ‘Stress Free’

After four years of musical break, a Nigerian pop star, Dapo Oyebanjo, a.k.a D’banj, Friday, released a new album titled, “Stress Free.”

Recall that the ‘”Koko Master” last album titled: “King Don Come” was released in 2017.

In the new album, D’banj collobarates with Seun Kuti to tint it with Afrobeats innovation mode.

According to him, the video of the newly released song, which is purely entertainment, was directed by Clarence Peters.

“While embodying a successful career, ‘Stress Free’ shows a polished artist who is not only experimenting but having fun, along with slick production values (featuring the spectacular skills of music producer Rexxie).

“I went back to legacy – which is why I got Egypt 80 (led by Seun Kuti) on all seven tracks – and then eased into a realm of zero anxiety after the turbulent period that the world has been through.

“We had a lot of fun in the studio and hopefully this all shows up on the record.

On “Stress Free,” I slip into Afrobeats innovation mode, visible in the multi-layered fusion of horns, saxophones and futuristic synths across tracks.

“The Egypt 80 brings the horns on the Afrobeat fusion, ‘Zombie,’ and the Afro-meringue mix of ‘Welcome To Lagos’ as well as the free-wheeling ‘Stress Free’ and ‘Banga.’

“’Ikebe,’ meanwhile, is a gentle, uplifting prayer while ‘Big Vibe’ incorporates the Amapiano sound into a pan-Continental dance special and ‘Avocado’- featuring Burna Boy – leads you into a glorious sense of Afrobeats utopia,” the statement said.