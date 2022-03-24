6 days after, EFCC frees Willie Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the immediate past Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, from its detention.

Obiano was arrested last week Thursday March 17, 2022 by the country’s anti-graft agency at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos alongside his wife, Ebelechukwu when they were leaving Nigeria to Houston, Texas, in the USA shortly after handing over to the new governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Though he was released from EFCC facility, his international passport was seized.

Obiano, who was transferred to Abuja and detained at the EFCC headquarters, was reportedly drilled on N5 billion Sure-P money, N37billion security vote, withdrawn in cash, as well as some inflated contracts, in the state, where he reportedly left a debt of N109 billion and N400 million in the coffers of government, according to Soludo.