After 7 years, Kuje NULGE chair takes triplet to altar

The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and information officer in Kuje area council Abuja, Comrade Nimrod Koce, has taken his children to the altar for dedication.

Koce said God has been faithful to his family this year because this is the seventh year since he got married and that the blessing came with the triplet.

He told Blueprint after the dedication on Sunday, November 7 at the ECWA GoodNews Church, Diko, Niger state, that the family appreciated God for blessing them with the divine gift of the children, adding that only God could give children.

He stated that the children were born through caesarian section on the 20th of February, 2021 without any complication.

“In the cause of the care, one of the babies developed complications and died on the 5th of March 2021,” he said.

He noted that even with the demise of one of the babies, the family remained grateful to God because they asked Him for one and He gave them three.

He said: “God’s benevolence towards my family is beyond human comprehension; He has put laughter on our faces. The names of the children are Shekwotayawozan Yanis Koce and Shekwogaza Zion Koce.”

In a homily entitled “What will you be remembered for?” delivered by Reverend Yakubu Digga during the mass dedication of the children, he admonished the congregation to live a life of emulation as Jesus Christ did.