After 9 years marriage, woman gives birth to quintupulets

A 28-year-old Nigerian woman, Mrs Chidinma Amaechi, has given birth to a set of quintuplets after nine years of marriage.

The quintuplets, consisting of three boys and two girls, were delivered through a caesarian section on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Life international hospital, Awka, Anambra state.

The woman, who finished her National Youth Service Corps programme in July 2022, is married to an Onitsha-based trader, Mr Tochukwu Amaechi.

City Round in an exclusive interview gathered that Amaechi was without a job and conceived naturally.

She called on the government and other good-spirited individuals to assist her to settle the over N7.5m medical bills.

The babies are currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

She said, “This bill amounts to about N7.5m aside from other huge bills already accumulated in the last two months of managing the delicate pregnancy at the hospital.

“We are calling on philanthropists, government and non-governmental organisations to come to our aid to enable us to settle the huge medical bills so we can reap the full benefits of God’s blessings upon our family.”

