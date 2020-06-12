After acting for barely 2 years, NASC confirms Giwa Reps’ substantive clerk

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ahonkhai Giwa, as the substantive Clerk of the House

Giwa was appointed acting clerk on November 26, 2018, soon after the expiration of the tenure of the former Commission.

The confirmation of Mr. Giwa’s appointment along with some other Permanent Secretaries of the National Assembly, was the first major assignment of the new commission recently put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Born on November 25, 1960, Mr. Giwa started his civil service career in 1987, after undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from December 1985 to November 1986.

He was reported to have progressed in the service to becoming a director, and deputy clerk before his recent appointment as the clerk of the House of Representatives.

Those close to the clerk described him as one “reputed and respected for his skills, and a highly efficient and resourceful bureaucrat.”