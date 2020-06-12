After acting for barely 2 years, NASC confirms Giwa Reps’ substantive clerk

Giwa

Speaker of , Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that the Service Commission (NASC), has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ahonkhai Giwa, as the substantive Clerk of the House

Giwa was appointed acting clerk on November 26, 2018, soon after the expiration of the tenure of the former Commission. 

The confirmation of Mr. Giwa’s appointment along with some other Permanent Secretaries of the , was the first major assignment of the new commission recently put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Born on November 25, 1960, Mr. Giwa started his civil service career in 1987, after undergoing the (NYSC) from December 1985 to November 1986. 

He was reported to have progressed in the service to becoming a director, and deputy clerk before his recent appointment as the clerk of

Those close to the clerk described him as one “reputed and respected for his skills, and a highly efficient and resourceful bureaucrat.”

