After another Premier League defeat, DJ Cuppy dumps Arsenal

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. She is one of the daughters of Nigerian business man Femi Otedola. She was born on 11 of November 1992.

Dj Cuppy as we know is a dedicated Arsenal fan for years and she has been complaining of how they always break her heart with bad game results especially when they lose to smaller clubs in the league.

Earlier on Saturday, Dj Cuppy announced that she will be leaving the club if Arsenal lose match vs Brighton and that no Arsenal fan on twitter should beg her to stay.

However, Arsenal disappointed her by losing 2-1 and she took to her twitter page to announce that she has dumped the club just few minutes ago.