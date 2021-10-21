After ban, Salisu Yusuf return as S/Eagles’ assistant coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reinstated Salisu Yusuf as Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles.



Recall that Yusuf was found guilty of collecting bribe after he was caught on camera collecting N357, 000 ($1,000) from journalists posing as football agents who wanted him to select two players for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).



The act was shown in a documentary that highlighted corruption in Ghanaian football by the BBC African Eye.



However, in a press statement issued by NFF spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, Thursday, Yusuf is expected to resume his position with effect from 1st November 2021 on the recommendation of the NFF Technical Department.

The statement added, “Highly respected for his match–reading ability, calm demeanour and proficiency in talent discovery and development, Yusuf, in his playing days featured for Rancher Bees of Kaduna and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, among others.



“Yusuf’s return to the three-time African champions coincides with the closing stages of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying second round phase and the commencement of preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Cameroon early next year.”

