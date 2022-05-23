After banging in 23 Premier League goals, Salah, Son share golden boot award

Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-Min and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah have shared the Premier League’s golden boot award on a dramatic final day of the season.

Son started the day a goal behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race to win the golden boot award, but netted twice in the space of five minutes to reach 23 Premier League goals and become the first Asian player to win the golden boot award.

Tottenham were 5-0 winners over bottom of the table Norwich at Carrow Road and Son left it late to overtake Salah, who was closing in on winning it for the third time in his career. Son scored twice in the space of five minutes in the 70th and 75th minutes to secure the crown.

Liverpool’s winger may have started a goal ahead of Son and while the South Korean did overtake Salah briefly, the Egypitan did come off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield and score in the 84th minute to tie with Son, with both men sharing the award as Salah clinched the award for the third time in his career.

All eyes on Sunday’s final day of the Premier League season were at both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield with City and Liverpool going toe-to-toe for the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

City won the title for the sixth time in a decade and the fourth time in six seasons under Pep Guardiola, sealing a 3-2 win over Aston Villa. Liverpool needed a win over Wolves and for City to drop points on home soil against Villa. Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the campaign with a 3-1 win against Wolves.

For Son and Spurs, they are back in the Champions League for the first time in three seasons after winning away a Norwich. They needed to win or just match Arsenal’s result on the final day to seal a place in Europe’s elite club competition. Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Everton proved to be only good enough for a place in the Europa League enxt season.

While Liverpool’s league season has ended, they still have another match to play this month when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 29.

They had hoped to win a quadruple, which would have been the first time an English side has completed the accolade of winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League in the same season. However, City’s title win has prevented them from doing so.

A treble is still possible, having won both of the domestic cup competitions against Chelsea via penalty shootouts earlier this season.

2021/22 Premier League top scorers:

Son Heung-Min ( Tottenham Hotspur) – 23

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 23

Cristiano Ronaldo ( Manchester United ) – 18

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 17

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 16

