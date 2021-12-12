After collecting ransom, terrorists kill Pastor

Thirty days after in captivity, a Pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All in Nariya, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Rev. Dauda Bature, has been killed by his abductors.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph Hayab.

The pastor was said to have been killed after his wife delivered part of the N5 million ransom demanded.

Pastor Bature was abducted on his farm on November 8, 2021, with his abductors demanding N5 million as ransom.

His wife was reported to have gone to deliver part of the ransom when she too was kidnapped.

She was, however, freed on December 6, 2021 to go and raise more money for her husband’s release.