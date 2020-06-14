After disqualification, APC moves to expel Obaseki, two others



Adams Oshiomhole’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has recommended the expulsion of governor Godwin Obaseki to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for violating article 21, sub-section D5 of APC.

Factional state acting chairman of the party, David Imuse, who disclosed this to reporters on Sunday in Benin City also recommended the expulsion of a former woman leader of the party, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun and Anslem Ojezua, the factional chairman of the party loyal to obaseki.

The APC in Edo state has been fictionalised over a protracted face-off between Obaseki and Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party.

Imuse warned against media publications referring to him as factional chairman, adding, “I am the authentic chairman of Edo APC.”



The factional chairman also said Obaseki and the two others have gone to courts in violation of the APC constitution “to shop for injunctions and rulings to circumvent the processes of law and the provisions of our party constitution in defiance of democratic norms.”

On the disqualification of Obaseki from contesting the party’s governorship primary by the APC screening committee over issues bordering on academic records, Imuse said: “Affliction shall not rise a second time.”

According to him, “It should be stressed that after the bitter experience of losing the governorship of Bayelsa state in court after a well-deserved victory in the elections, it would be foolhardy to allow a candidate with dodgy and faulty academic credentials to fly our party flag in the September 19, 2020 poll.”