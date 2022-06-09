After dumping APC, Aliero wins PDP Kebbi Central senatorial ticket 

The former governor of Kebbi state and Senator serving Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu Aliero on Thursday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pitched tent in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the result by the PDP national panel for Kebbi Central senatorial primaries held at Events Center, Birnin Kebbi, Baba Lawan Aliyu said a total of 264 votes were cast and Senator Aliero was declared winner having scored 246 while Alhaji Haruna Saidu polled 15 votes.

The Aliero emergence, according to political observers in the state has rekindled and energised PDP member’s hope of reclaiming the state.

Aliero’s victory has been described as a big challenge to the incumbent Governor Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who is to slug it out for the central district in the 2023 general elections.

In his post election speech, Senator Aliero thanked members of his new party for their understanding and cooperation while assuring them of his preparedness to fight the ruling party out of power in the state.

He said the APC is already a sinking ship that no sailor can salvage, adding that “we are forced to abandone the party for lack of justice, equity and fairness amongst its members. In fact, the principle of fairness has ceased to exist in my former party,” Aliero stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

