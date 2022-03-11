After Ebonyi, we’re out to capture our mandate in Zamfara, Cross River – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that a governor on its platform would be sworn-in in Ebonyi state following a Federal High Court judgement in Abuja which sacked Governor David Umahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi’s sack followed PDP’s suit challenging his defection from the party having been elected on its platform.

Though the governor has reportedly appealed the judgement, the PDP nonetheless refered to Umahi as “a former governor of Ebonyi state”.

The National chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, disclosed this during a PDP rally in his hounor in Benin city, Edo state capital.

Ayu said, “We have won our first governor under this National Working Committee (NWC)… In Ebonyi, we fought for it.

“If a thief take your thing and run away, you pursue him, beat and take your thing back. Is it wrong?

“We won; and today, I hope and pray our new governor (nominee) Hon. Iduma Igariwey will be sworn-in in Ebonyi to replace former governor Umahi.

“And we will go after all those who went away with our mandates. We will go after Ayade. We will go after the one in Zamfara (Bello Matawalle).

“We shall take back our stolen property. Nobody voted for an independent candidate. People voted for the party.”

Ayu said his visit to the state was to unite warring groups in the party because “we cannot talk about winning 2023 election when the states chapters are not united”.

On his part, governor Godwin Obaseki said PDP is in the DNA of Edo, adding “we do not want that to change. The deputy governor said something and I want to restate it, wherever Edo goes, Nigeria will go.

“Our chairman has what it takes to produce the next president because Nigerians are suffering too much. How can diesel be sold for over N700; you have all it takes to help us.”