A former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.

Nnamani’s withdrawal of membership from PDP is coming about six weeks after his expulsion from the party and two days after losing the Enugu East senatorial election.

In a statement in Abuja Monday, Nnamani said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and had decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

He thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him just as he expressed optimism that a Tinubu administration will promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.

