After handing over APC, Buni returns to heroic welcome in Yobe

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday returned to a rousing welcome by indigenes, friends ans associates at Maiduguri International airport before proceeding to Damaturu.

Blueprint correspondent reports that at exactly 11:55am, politicians and all well-meaning individuals from Borno,Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa,Taraba and Yobe states trooped out en mass to welcome governor Buni after he successfully served and handed as acting chairman of All Progressives Congress.

The Yobe state governor officially handed over to the newly elected APC chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday.