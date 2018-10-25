After heaping defeats on Libya, Eagles shoot up in latest FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have moved up by four spots to the 44th position in the latest FIFA world ranking.
Nigeria gathered 1431 points as against 1415 it had in September.
Earlier this month, the Super Eagles thrashed Libya 4-0 (home) and 3-2 (away) in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Tunisia is ranked 22nd in the world and Senegal 25th. Congo DR (ranked 46th and Morocco (47th) are the other African countries among the top 50.
In September, the two countries were tied on the first spot.
The top two remain out in front after a month in which each of them enjoyed a win and a draw, with Belgium and France beating Switzerland (8th, unchanged) and Germany (14th, down two) respectively in the UEFA Nations League.
Meanwhile, Brazil are third with 1669 points, Croatia fourth with 1635 and England fifth with 1619 points, even as Leo Messi's Argentina are ranked 12th in the world.
