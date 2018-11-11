After heavy defeat, Mikel’s club faces relegation in China

As the curtain falls on the current season of China Super League, Tianjin TEDA which Nigeria’s Mikel Obi plays for suffered a heavy defeat. The club on Sunday lost 1-5 away to Guangzhou Evergrande.

The heavy loss puts the club in the 13th position of a 16-team format. Injured Mikel Obi was not in action. Incidentally, it was Tianjin TEDA that drew the first blood early in the game as Brazilian; Johnathan Aparecido da Silva put the visiting team ahead after seven minutes.

Talisca levelled up for Guangzhou Evergrande in the 38th minute to put score lines at 1-1 at half-time. Guangzhou Evergrande went ahead in the 56th minute through Alan Carvalho who also scored the third goal in the 84th minute.

Four minutes later, Zheng Long scored the fourth goal before Wang Jinze wrapped up the rout two minute into the added time.

