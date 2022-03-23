After losing Chelsea, Roman Abramovich moves to buy another club 

Roman Abramovich has allegedly already started talks to buy a new football club after losing control of Chelsea.

He has been slapped with sanctions by the UK government due to his alleged ties with controversial Russian president Vladimir Putin.

And now he is desperately trying to sell the club with numerous bidders keen to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Now reports in Turkey are claiming that the billionaire is ready to return to the game fast.

And he has started negotiations to buy Turkish soccer club Goztepe, according to Fanatik.

The team are currently 18th in the Super Lig and two points from safety.

The news comes just 48 hours after Ukrainians tried to stop Abramovich’s super yacht from docking in Turkey in an anti-war protest.

The group were seen in a dinghy carrying their country’s yellow and blue flag with the words “No War” written on it.

It’s not clear if Abramovich himself was on the 460-foot yacht My Solaris when it docked in Bodrum on Monday afternoon.

The Chelsea owner, worth a cool £10bn, was sanctioned by the UK government as part of attempts to crackdown on wealthy Russians with assets in the UK.