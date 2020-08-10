After losing her school fees to fraudster, UNICAL student commits suicide

Veronica Bako Myomuter, a 100 level student of the Department of History and International Studies at the University of Calabar, has reportedly committed suicide after she was defrauded of her school fees.

The 18-year-old indigene of Katsina-Ala in Benue state allegedly committed suicide by taking a poisonous substance on Thursday August 6, after being scammed of N100,000 said to be her school fees which she couldn’t pay before the outbreak of Coronavirus.

It was gathered that the deceased invested the money in a ponzi scheme in which she was told she will get double of her investment within minutes.

Friends of the deceased have taken to social media to pen down tributes to her.

One of them, Gideon Mogul, wrote, “May your scammer never find peace….. Rip in the bossom of jah.”

Related

No tags for this post.