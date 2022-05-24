After losing PDP senatorial ticket to Reps member, TJ Yusuf, Dino Melaye breaks silence

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reacted after losing the People’s Democratic Paty (PDP) primary election which ended his bid to return to the Senate.

Melaye in his reaction via his official Facebook handle on Tuesday, alleged that gang up against him led to his loss.

The ABU graduate also went ahead to appreciate all those who supported and voted for him.

He went ahead to congratulate the eventual winner, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf

According to the post: “The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me. The gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM.”

Melaye polled total vote of 99, while Yusuf got 163 votes from the delegates to clinch the PDP ticket for the Kogi West senatorial constituency.

Before the deciding votes on Tuesday, both Melaye and Yusuf tied on 88 votes on Monday while another aspirant, Sam Aro got 72 votes to send the primaries into a run-off.

It was at this point that supporters of Aro decided to pitch their tent with Yusuf which gave the House of Rep member block votes to defeat Melaye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

