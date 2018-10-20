After losing ticket to El-rufai’s man, Sani dumps APC

Although details surrounding the decision are yet to be clear, it may not be unconnected to the withdrawal of the automatic ticket given to him initially by the party’s National Working Committee that actually responsible for the resignation of Senator Shehu Sani from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shehu Sani contested for the party’s senatorial ticket along with four others.

He, however, lost to Uba Sani, who won with 2,088 votes, as against his 15 votes.

Other aspirants, Usman Ibrahim, got 129 votes, a former Senator, General Sani Saleh got 55 votes, while another contestant, Shamsudeen Shehu, got six votes respectively.

Shehu Sani who was not present at the primary described it as a “Kangaroo” exercise.

