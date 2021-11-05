After my third marriage crashed, I’m waiting for Mr. Right – Maryam Ceeter

In this interview with ALIYU ASKIRA, Maryam Abubakar Isa, popularly known as Maryam Ceeter, says she was born on April 25, 1990. Maryam who got married recently for the third time without much publicity is now a divorcee because, according to her, the third marriage too has crashed and she is now available.

Maryam discloses that after her second marriage she returned to Kano from Abuja and as God may have it she got a multi-millionaire naira contract from one politician and promptly set up her own business in which is now doing well.

Your dancing steps and body movements in Tik-tok recently have made people to wonder whether your marriage has packed up again or not. What is your reaction to this?

What do you mean by that? There is nothing that will happen in Kannywood even in the middle of the night that you will not know about. This is because you have been covering the industry for many years; dancing in Tik-tok, yes, it’s true I was dancing with my senior sister, Mansurah Isa, recently, but Facebook and/or Instagram are no longer in vogue, Tik-tok has taken over.

Let’s come to the issue of your marriage as that of Mansurah is already well known. She has just released a film that is fetching her millions. So, tell us the status of your marriage now.

That dance steps you were talking about was just done to celebrate a success. Now, about her marriage, well it is destiny. They have four children, so you can see that we are still one family. I also have my children which I got legitimately as a married woman, but now I am free and I am doing well in my business. Age is still on my side, so you are likely to see more of my dance steps in Tik-tok.

So, for you and your senior sister to lose your marriages almost at the same time is this not giving you any cause for worry?

Honestly, any woman will want to stay put in her husband’s house, I am a peaceful person by nature. So, if Mr. Right comes around I will marry again, but for now I am taking care of my children, my business, and my parents and along the line also enjoying myself.