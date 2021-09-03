After netting goal breaking record, Cristiano Ronaldo, receives special Guinness world certificate

Five times world footballer of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has received his Guiness World Record certificate for scoring the most international goals in football.

This comes after he became the first footballer to score 111 international goals some days ago.

He achieved this feat in Portugal vs Ireland’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, September 1, where he scored two goals for his country.

His Guinness world record of highest number of goals by an international footballer was achieved within the time frame of 2003 and 2021.

The Real Madrid and Man United legend posed with the certificate in a picture he shared on his official Facebook handle on Friday. He expressed his gratitude for being honoured as the world record breaker in international football.

”Thank you to the Guiness World Records. Always good to be recognised as a world record breaker. Let’s keep trying to set the numbers even higher,” he wrote on Facebook.