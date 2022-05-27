After quitting governorship contest, Abaribe leaves PDP, resigns as Senate minority leader

Few after quitting governorship contest in Abia state, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has quit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The serving Senator also resigned as the Minority Leader in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Senator Abaribe confirmed his exit from the party, and resignation as a minority leader in the Senate in separate letters to the ward chairman of PDP in the Obingwa local government area of Abia State and the President of the Senate in the National Assembly.

According to a letter he wrote and addressed to the party’s ward Chairman, “I write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of (the) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents.”

The letter of his resignation as the minority leader in the senate which was addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Lawan Ahmed, reads, “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party through my ward. This also means my resignation as (the) Minority Leader of the Senate.

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the Leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

