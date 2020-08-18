After Setien exit, Barcelona line-up players facing axe amidst Messi decision

Eric Abidal is set to follow Quique Setien out the door at Barcelona – with Lionel Messi one of just SIX players safe from the axe, according to reports.

The Spanish giants are set for a monster overhaul this summer after a bitterly disappointing 2019-20.

Barcelona threw away the LaLiga crown after a collapse post-lockdown, allowing arch-rivals Real Madrid to win the title.

They were then thumped 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals to kick up a storm of issues.

Boss Setien is set to be sacked by the club, with Mauricio Pochettino and Thierry Henry both linked with replacing him early.

But after star players refused to accept ex-Espanyol man Poch, Barca chiefs turned to Ronald Koeman.

The former Southampton and Everton boss is now favourite to take over at the Nou Camp after being spotted at Barcelona airport.

On top of that, Messi is said to have demanded to quit this summer.

Star defender Gerard Pique also said he would voluntarily leave Barcelona if it helped in the aftermath of their Champions League humiliation.

Now, Barca director – and former player – Abidal is tipped to walk away from the Nou Camp, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish publication also state only SIX players are safe at Barcelona.

Only Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong – as well as youngsters Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati – are seen as untouchable.

Meanwhile, AS have claimed SEVEN players will be actively sold this summer, with the remainder all available for purchase.

Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Junior Firpo, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti all the face the chop – with Arthur already having agreed to join Juventus.

Sport claim Barcelona will use that money to reinvest in the squad, with former forward and current Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar once again their top target.

Barca are willing to use Antoine Griezmann to make up the difference, valuing him at just £54million – half of what they paid for him just a year ago.