After successful 2018, NCF eyes bountiful 2019, amends constitution

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has expressed believe that despite several milestone achievements in 2018, more improvements is expected ahead of 2019.

President of the Federation, Prof Yahaya Ukwuenya who spoke to Blueprint Sports on the sideline of NCF’s annual general Assembly (AGM) in Abuja described the outgoing year as ‘hugely successful’.

One of the numerous successes recorded by NCF was in August when the country’s under-19 men Cricket team won Africa’s under-19 championship in South Africa. That feat earned them a ticket to go higher.

There was also a period in 2018 when Nigeria hosted the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T-20 Africa Qualifier A’ and the ACA T-20 International Championship both in April.

Again, for the first time, Nigeria Participated in the Africa T-20 cup in South- Africa.

The federation also launched Naija kids mass participation as of grassroots cricket development initiative.

Ukwuenya whose joy knew no bound enthused; “All these achievements were possible in a very short while after we took over. They wouldn’t have been happened without the support of the entire board and our sponsors/partners.”

Just days to the 2019, the federation after its AGM last weekend, revealed that next year will begin for Nigeria Cricket with a bilateral tour of Rwanda National Female team to Nigeria in January.

In February, there will be ICC World Cup Trophy Tour, followed by National under-19 division one qualifier tournament in Namibia.

Another National team Division one qualifier is scheduled in Zimbabwe while ICC World Division two Africa Qualifier A is billed for November, 2019.

Part of the NCF resolution at AGM read thus; “The General Assembly ratified the appointment of a new data and finance officer for the Federation.

“The General Assembly unanimously agreed to continue the services of the external auditor contracted by the Federation.

“The General Assembly unanimously agreed to the amended NCF constitution.

“The General Assembly by majority vote agreed to the compulsory payment of annual affiliation fees by State Cricket Associations

“After the report from the NCF Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, the General Assembly unanimously suspended the former president of the Federation Engr. Emeka Onyeama from all Federation activities due to gross misconduct and financial misappropriation, pending the outcome of the investigations by the anti-graft agencies.”