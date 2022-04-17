After years of unresolved differences, ex- Zamfara gov Yari, Marafa drop crucial hint, dump APC ￼

After years of unresolved differences and failed attempt at reconciliation, former Zamfara state Governor Abdul Aziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and other top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have finally defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Briefing journalists Sunday in Gusau, Zamfara state PDP Chairman, Colonel Bala Mande (rtd), confirmed that the party received Yari, Marafa and other top APC members into the PDP fold.

Mande said: “Gentlemen of the press, we have called you to brief you on the joining of our great party, the PDP, by the former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Garba Mafara and their supporters.

“They have joined us, we have reached an agreement and we are going to implement the agreement. We have agreed to be together in one party, the PDP and work together for the success of the party.

“We have also agreed to work extra hard in order to reclaim Zamfara state in 2023 and save its people from their present predicament. I have given the stakeholders a complete update of where we are as a result of this development.”

The chairman said the duo of Yari and Marafa as well as other top APC members would be officially received soon at a colourful ceremony in Gusau.

‘APC not Islam’

Earlier, Senator Marafa had hinted on their planned move to join the PDP, citing injustice.

Speaking in a telephone interview with journalists in Abuja, Sunday, Senator Marafa said: “As far as I am concerned, I am not a fulfilled person as far as this project APC is called. If there is anything left, I am waiting to see how the architect of this cruelty meted out to the people of Zamfara state, how they are going to fare in politics.

“Let those people that are afraid of us come out and say they want to see us out and we can go out anytime now. But for now, I am happy, I told them to their faces in Kaduna that they will never benefit out of the machinations they were doing at that time that is Mai Mala and his co-travellers. And I’m happy that they have lost out and they have lost out disgracefully.

“So, I don’t have any business, I can move out of APC anytime I so desire now, anytime I want, I can move out. APC is not Islam, it is my religion that I cannot leave for whatever reason, but a political party, I can leave and join anyone of my choice anytime I feel like.

“Yes, APC has treated me unjustly and I have two options: either forgive her or I can move out if I want.

“Some people are too desperate to see us out and they should be rest assured that we will move out at our own pace. There were rumours that time that we were being suspended or expelled and I challenged them to do so. They could not because we are the architect that designed and built APC.

“And I’m happy that they were unable to see our back as far as the APC project is concerned. I am happy that we have seen their back today. We have sent them back to their primary assignment, the one that they have rejected and as far as we are concerned, we have won.

“Mai Mala lost out disgracefully. He’s a young man, he has just started politics, we are going to see how he’s going to end in politics. Zamfara people are not the kind of people he can joke with.”