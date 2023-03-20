Aftermath of 2023 elections: El-Rufai puts security agencies on red alert, warns against violence 

Ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Kaduna state headquarters announcing the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has warned against any act of violence in the state while putting security agencies on red alert.

Speaking in a statement signed by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Monday, el-Rufai reminded residents of the state that the ban on street protest remains, noting that security agencies should be ready to contain threats to law and order, adding that instigators of violence will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The Kaduna state government hereby informs citizens that security agencies are on high alert to contain threats to law and order throughout the state,” Aruwan said.

“This development follows intelligence reports indicating plans by some individuals and groups to spread disaffection and instigate violence in Kaduna metropolis and other major centres in the state.

“Security agencies are conducting diligent investigations into these reports. Individuals and groups found to be behind such activities will be vigorously prosecuted. It is important to reiterate that street protests remain strictly prohibited, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

“Government appeals to citizens to volunteer information on any activity which may pose a threat to public peace, law and order via these help lines: 09034000060 08170189999,” Aruwan added.

