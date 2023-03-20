Aftermath of 2023 governorship election: Nigerians react as Falz hits Sanwo-Olu

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz has said slammed the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over his reelection.

Falz via Twitter told the governor he was not elected but selected himself.

“You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves,” he said.

Many Nigerians via the medium reacted to the claim of the singer.

Sheyi Shayo said, “God bless Falz, your type is the reason I still have pride in my Yoruba ancestry.”

Peter Akin said, “Thank God, faltz is not a yoruba name. Go back home, to your highly esteemed legal luminary of a father. He will tell you Lagos is not a no man’s land.”

Ayanleke Saheed said, “Either of the two congratulations mr. Governor babajide sanwolu it’s not compulsory every one acknowledges you. For Falz you are free to go to court thank God your father is a lawyer.”

Emmanuel Adeshina said, “Ok. Your father is a lawyer. Go to court.”

Kenny Chidebere said, “What happened in Lagos was not Election but MADNESS. INEC Nigeria is just a political party on its own. All the Lagosians Agberos, reply in comment section.”

Ayoka Pelumi said, “Nigerians are not yet ready to unchained themselves from those that had chained them. Few states like Kwara, Oyo reelected their governors not selection.”

