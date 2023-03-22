Aftermath of 2023 presidential election: Peter Obi, APM, AA file petitions to nullify Tinubu’s victory

The Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi, have formally lodged a petition to nullify the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

In the petition marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and the APC were listed the 1st to 4th respondents respectively.

And ahead of the 21-day window to file petitions arising from elections as provided by the Electoral Act 2022, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is expected also file his own petition before midnight(Tuesday March 21).

Their prayers

Among other prayers, Obi and his party, the LP , asked the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

Also, they wanted an order mandating INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the APC candidate and issue a fresh one to the LP presidential candidate.

While alleging that at the time of the election, Tinubu was not qualified to contest, the petitioners contended that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022.

They prayed: “That it be determined that all the votes recorded for the 2nd respondent in the election are wasted votes owing to the non- qualification/ disqualification of 2, 3 respondents.

“That it be determined that on the basis of the remaining votes after discountenancing the votes credited to the 2,3 respondents the 1st petitioner scored a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election and had not less than 25% in each of at least 2/3 of the States of the Federation and the Federal capital Territory, Abuja and satisfied the constitutional requirements to be declared the winner of February 25, 2023 Presidential Election.

“That it be determined that 2nd respondent having failed to score one quarter of the votes cast at the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was not entitled to be declared and returned as the winner of the presidential election held on Saturday February 25, 2023.”

And in an alternative prayer, Obi asked the presidential election panel to cancel the entire election and order a fresh poll to be conducted by INEC.

Also in similar petitions challenging the election outcome, the Action Alliance (AA) and the Allied Peoples Movement(APM), claimed Tinubu’s choice did not substantially comply with the electoral laws as well as INEC guidelines.

The AA and its presidential candidate, Solomon Okanigbuan were challenging the outcome in a petition marked: CA/PEPC/01/2023, while the grouse of the APM and its candidate, Princess Chichi Ojei was contained in petition number CA/PEPC/04/2023.

