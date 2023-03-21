Aftermath of 2023 presidential election: Peter Obi officially files petition at tribunal

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has officially filed petition at Tribunal to challenge the process leading to the outcome of the Presidential Election held on Saturday February 28, 2023.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign, Yunusa Tanko, on Tuesday.

According to him, “It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”

