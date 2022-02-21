Aftermath of FCT council election: Candido meets AMAC chairman-elect, candidates; preaches unity, collaboration

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has asked candidates in the AMAC Chairmanship election held on February 12 to come forward with their blueprints in order to develop the council.

Speaking Monday in Abuja during a meeting with the Chairmanship candidates, Candido said that there is no wisdom in their withholding their ideas, for the benefit of the council, as all of them would not possibly have been elected at the same time.

He said: “The AMAC chairmanship election was a good contest. Those who didn’t win are partakers and must be collectively congratulated for even having the zeal to contest. So, I want to formally congratulate the Chairman-elect, all the Chairmanship and Vice-chairman candidates in the election.

“However, now that the election has been contested and won, we need to work together to make AMAC a model for other councils. All the candidates in the election had visions and missions. So, since they did not win, do they take back their blueprints, visions and missions? The truth is that AMAC is greater than all of us, hence the need to continue to develop it.

“Time for partisanship is gone with the campaign and election, it is now time for governance. This is the major reason for this meeting. I will be leaving office on May 30th for the new administration to take over the development of AMAC. So, there is need to lend your vision to the Chairman-elect. This meeting is to unite after the election and familiarise yourselves, then exchange ideas on the development of the council.”

Also speaking, the Chairman-elect, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, said that he was meeting many of the candidates for the first time, urging Candido to avail AMAC of his good counsel even after must have left office.

“I am particularly grateful to the chairman for organising this meeting and giving me the opportunity to meet other candidates in the election. To be honest, this meeting is particularly important because I’m meeting some of the candidates for the first time.

“I want to beg the chairman to make himself available whenever we call on him, even after he must have handed over power. The trust is that we will be counting on his guidance and support. Also, my door is open to all the candidates. Let them come forward with their ideas so that we can develop AMAC together,” he said.