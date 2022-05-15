Aftermath of international withdrawal: Ministry to set up zonal secondary school basketball tourney

In order to initiate grassroot basketball development in Nigeria and give opportunities to talented youth, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded plans to begin zonal youth basketball championship across the six geo- political zones in the country.

The Ministry, through its grassroots department will leverage on its six zonal coordinators to start a three to four weeks basketball competition amongst secondary schools starting in June, a top official has disclosed.

Top sources also revealed that two representatives are expected to emerge from each zone.

The 12 teams will then come to Abuja or Lagos for a one week championship.

Expected to be tagged ‘Basketball Youth Talent Hunt’, the tournament is expected to ignite developmental efforts in basketball.

Few days ago, the federal government announced Nigeria’s withdrawal from international competitions in order to rebuild the game of basketball and revamp the domestic leagues in the country.

There are indications that the ministry will in the next few days make further pronouncements on the road map for the development of the game in Nigeria.

