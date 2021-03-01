Aftermath of NSTA passengers/Kagara students’ release: Bandits’ commanders to negotiate with Shiroro colleagues

Amidst speculation of ransom payment, Niger state government has clarified that the release of all the students, staff and families abducted from Government Science College Kagara, as well as 53 passengers on board the bus belonging to the state transport agency was a product of dialogue, insisting no cash was paid.

Specifically, the government said the release was mutually predicated on an agreement for a long term opportunity for the acquisition of self-reliance skills towards expanding the livelihood of bandits willing to quit the act.

Also, it was gathered that key commanders were also meeting with their counterparts in Shiroro local government of the state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ibrahim Matane stated this weekend while briefing journalists on the release of the abductees.

Matane led the government team to the meeting with bandits’ commanders at the instance of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi.

He said the release of the victims unhurt formed top of the agenda of their dialogue.

“We were there to establish a platform for dialogue. And believe me, this is what has resulted to what we are seeing today – the release of the students. You know that shortly after that meeting with them, we were able to get the release of the abducted NSTA passengers. The same interface we had has also helped to get these students out of bandits,” he said.

The SSG further said the Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello underscored “the need for them to have means of livelihood. Every pastoralist has an occupation of keeping animals not human beings.

So, the governor has assured them that if this dialogue works, we should expand their means of livelihood. Let them repent and hand over their weapons. We are looking at long term programme which means that we want to build a model for dialogue, to bring more opportunity for them rather than giving them cash. And that is the agreement.”

While saying the bandits’ commanders had assured the dialogue approach would perhaps mitigate some of the impacts of banditry, he said not many people accepted that approach, adding, “but His Excellency has given to it because it is very important.”

The SSG also said government had secured an assurance that the group’s top commanders were keying into this dialogue process and hoped to establish it from there.

He also hinted that the commanders scheduled a meeting with their counterparts in Shiroro local government area Sunday, with government officials also expected in attendance.

“The dialogue is a continuous one. Let me also tell you that among those commanders that we trust are also coming up with a meeting with his colleagues in Shiroro local government of the state on their own terms and we would be there also by tomorrow.

“This is just to tell you that this engagement has just commenced, we are going to sustain it so that at the end of the day, many states will come and learn from what we achieved on this,” he further revealed.

Social media report

The SSG also refuted reports in the social media that Army killed innocent civilians and children in some villages, and buried them in mass graves in many f communities that had become desolate.

He said: “When I was there with the bandits’ commanders, there were these reactions by some bandits who said some of them were killed and buried in mass graves. And let me tell you what actually happened. The scenario was that you recall the military had a special operation and we were mounting this special operation when 8 of the army officers were killed in Bobi.

“What the bandits had done was to take over the whole of Dutse Magaji village. They took over the entire village, chased away the innocent villagers. Strategically, we decided to demolish the whole of the village. And of course, in the course of war, it involves some loss of lives. This is exactly what had happened. We were however lucky that at the time the military struck severally, most of it hit the bandits.”

Our ordeal – Freed students

The students looked very traumatised and worn out when they arrived Minna and taken to government hotel for refreshment at about 10am Saturday morning, having trekked for more than 8 hours to the point where they were picked by police.

Although journalists were denied access to the victims at the hotel, by 3pm when they were received by Governor Sani-Bello, some of them recounted their experiences in the forest.

One of them, Abubakar Sidi, an SS3 student, recounted his experience.

He said they were placed on beans diet once in a day throughout the 10 days in the forest.

“The bandits starved us seriously while we were in their hands. They fed us only once a day with beans and that is the only food that they were giving us,” Sidi recalled.

Also narrating his ordeal, another student, Suleiman Lawal, said he went through hell, adding “I would not wish my enemy to go through this traumatic experience I had in the forest. To be honest, I do not think I will go back to the school again.”

Similarly, another victim, Mahmood Mohammed, thanked God for sparing his life and making it possible for him to return home from the forest.

“I was not feeling fine some of the days and they did not give me medication. It is a terrible experience and will not forget in my life,” Mohammed said.

Security measures in schools

Speaking on the development, the state Commissioner of Education, Hanatu Jibrin Suleiman said adequate security measures had been put in place in schools across the state.

She said: “If you look at events at the beginning of the term as I have said, we already have to close down schools in banditry areas and we were able to identify our flash points. With the occurrence of this incident, the state government announced that all the boarding schools in those local governments affected by banditry be closed down. With this now, we are still monitoring events and we would pick up our next line of action.”

Governor speaks

Welcoming the kidnap victims, Governor Sani-Bello said: “They were rescued this morning (Saturday) and I am here to confirm that all the rescued people, 38 in number are here physically except one who is in the hospital for extreme exhaustion.”

He said that the boys went through tremendous torture, and “we are carefully watching their health condition and they will be reunited back to their families when they are fit.”

Yobe shuts schools

In a related development, the Yobe state government has ordered boarding school students in the state to go home amidst possible fear of Boko Haram attack.

The government asked students to vacate their hostels until they receive further directives.

The order, however, did not affect SS3 students.

A visit to Government Girls College, Damaturu the students were seen moving out of the school. The school is also currently hosting Government Girls College, Buni Gari, which was relocated to Damaturu because of the activities of insurgents in the area.

Our reporter saw some students gathered on the premises of the school, some with their parents who had arrived to take them home.

The school was heavily guarded by security operatives last week with a military armored personnel carrier stationed at the entrance of the school over night.

The state’s ministry of education did not respond to enquiries made by our reporter on the development.

Some teachers who spoke to Premium Times in confidence revealed a possible security threat to the schools.

“We only gathered that we should ask the students to go home because of security concerns. I am sure it’s not unconnected to the recent abductions in Niger State and Zamfara states,” the source revealed.

Zamfara monarchs

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs have faulted the federal government over the security challenges facing the state.

The traditional rulers stated this Sunday during a solidarity visit to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle over the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of the state Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the council, its chairman and also the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed Anka, described the abduction as worrisome and callous.

“It is clearly stated that the federal government has the responsibility to protect and safeguard its citizens not the states, and we want to clearly state that the federal government has weakness in that regards,” they said.

Receiving the monarchs, Governor Matawalle commended the Emirs for their concerns, revealing that negotiation was ongoing to ensure safe return of the victims.

Schoolchildren kidnap as threat

In a related development, Chairman Kaduna branch of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul Hadi Olapade, has urged government to guide against kidnap of schoolchildren to safeguard Nigeria’s future.

He spoke at the 8th day fidau (prayer for the dead) for the late Chief Imam of the Kaduna branch of the society weekend, Alhaji Salaudeen Mohammed Jamiu, who died upper Friday.

Olapade said: “If we cannot educate our children, what future have we got? If our children are learned, that is the future that we have. There is no wealth that a nation has other than its human resource component. Things can only be better for the future of the country if we are able to train our future generation to carry the banner.

“It is not even the abduction or the money that the kidnappers are collecting that is the problem, it is the fear that has been created in people. It is dangerous for people to lose sense of security around schools. It is also affecting investment, because not only foreign investors, even local investors won’t put their money where there is sense of insecurity,” he said.

On the recent clash in Shasha, Ibadan, Olapade, who is also the president of Yoruba community in the state, said, if only Nigerians can emulate virtues of the late cleric, the country would live in peace and harmony.

He said the late Imam was not only accommodating and unassuming, but an example of anything good.

He said all the divisions being clamoured for from certain quarters of Nigeria cannot lead the country to anything glorious, hence the need for Nigerians to close ranks and believe that Nigeria is the only country they have and work to make it thrive.

Earlier, the guest lecturer and Chief Imam of the society in Abuja, Dr. Musa Olaofe described the late Imam Jamiu as a complete gentleman who gave all he had to the service of God and humanity.

Olaofe, who is also a senior lecturer of Islamic Studies, University of Abuja, called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the late cleric by using the resources and power at their disposal to protect Nigerians against the rampaging bandits and secure the country.

The Fidau prayer was attended by many prominent personalities and members of the society from across the country, including the Chief Press Secretary to Osun state Governor, Alhaji Ismail Omipidan.

Ganduje shuts more schools

And from Kano, there are reports that the state government has directed immediate closure of four tertiary institutions, a day after 10 boarding were shut.

Ganduje had ordered the shutting down of 10 secondary boarding schools all located at the outskirt Kano city as urgent precaution against possible criminal attack in Kano.

Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, who announced this in a statement said students in the affected four institutions were expected to vacate their campuses with immediate effect.

The affected schools are Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Tundun Wada School of Environmental Studies, Gwarzo; School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, Rano and Audu Bako College of Agriculture ABCOAD, Dambatta.

The statement noted that a new date for reopening of the institutions will be communicated later.

FG assures on measures to end banditry

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that last Friday’s abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, will be the last to happen.

The president’s statement was relayed on Sunday, through the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who led a high-powered federal government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara.

He said new measures had been developed by the federal government which would bring complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation.

“The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.

“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara’s efforts against armed banditry and promised a continued support to bringing lasting peace.

“The federal government will continue its partnership with Zamfara government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state,” Buhari said.

