Aftermath of PDP NEC meeting: Ayu survives, Wike boils, says NEC’s confidence vote insulting

National Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu has survived plots to force him out of office.

However, Chairman PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Walid Jibril resigned his position to placate the southerners, with former Senate President Adolphus Wabara as the new BoT chairman.

These were the highlights of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja Thursday.

The PDP got plunged into crisis following the PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate, as well as the insistence of Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike’s group on the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

They argued that a northerner is the presidential candidate, BoT Chairman, National Chairman and also the Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum.

Consequently, for over a month, many stakeholders who agreed with Wike’s camp spoke against it.

Speaking earlier at the 44th BoT meeting in Abuja, Thursday, Jibrin said his resignation was in the interest of the party and its candidate, Atiku.

Jibrin urged every member of the party to work hard to ensure Atiku becomes the next president.

He said: “All we want is to make sure that Atiku becomes the next President of Nigeria by all means; that is why I decided that me, Sen. Walid Jibril, I am stepping down from the BoT. And I discussed this with the candidate and the candidate agrees with me. If the party wins, I will be given a bigger position.”

Swiftly, PDP BoT appointed former Senate President Wabara, as its acting chairman.

Wike

In his reaction, Governor Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of the Ahoada campus of Rivers State University, Thursday, described Jibril’s resignation as an insult to the southerners.

The governor said Atiku and other party members agreed that Ayu should resign to give way for a southerner to emerge.

“I told Nigerians before that at the appropriate time, I am going to speak. So, let me reveal it small to you so that you people will know the kind of country we are and you will begin to ask yourself, am I part of this country?

“Ayu said he will resign if a northerner emerges as PDP presidential candidate. When the Northern PDP caucus met in the house of the Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed in Abuja he said so.

“After the National Convention, the candidate of the party came to see me in my house in Abuja on Monday around 10:30 am, he told me that he wants us to work together and then he said Ayu must go. I asked why, he said because when a candidate comes from the North, the chairman of the party will come from the South.

“So, all I am saying is that you implement what you told me. What offence have I committed? It is not about Wike, it is about the integrity of the people who want to lead us.

“I challenge the PDP presidential candidate to deny this. If he denies this, I will go further to say other things to Nigerians because enough is enough.

“They told the Chairman of the PDP BoT to resign, who is talking about the Chairman of BoT? What is the role of the BoT? BoT is an advisory body; BoT is not a decision-making body.

“As it is today, the chairman of the party, presidential candidate and president as the case may be, are those who will sit down and take a decision. And the Chairman is from the North, and the candidate is from the North, so who will represent the South in decision-making?” the governor further said.

He said: “They are arrogant because they believe somebody in the Presidency is backing them. But what they don’t understand is that the same person in the Presidency backed somebody as APC Presidential aspirant and the person failed.”

Confidence vote in Ayu

Later, the 97th NEC of the party, Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on Ayu, the PDP national chairman.

Minority Leader House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu moved the motion and was seconded by Ishola Balogun Fulani at the poorly attended NEC meeting in Abuja.

In his remarks, the PDP presidential candidate, who thanked all members of NEC, promised he would meet their expectations.

On the crisis, Atiku said: “Many speakers have alluded to family disagreement, family disagreements are normal even in normal families as well as political families. But what I can assure you is that we are determined to resolve those issues internally.

“There are not really fundamental disagreements, it is normal. Today, PDP is the oldest political party in Nigeria from the past Republic till today, no political party has existed as long as the PDP.

“As a political party, we have our constitution, our rules and our regulations. I want to urge that no matter the level of disagreement, it should be resolved within our constitution, within our rules, within our regulations.”

Wabara cautions

Also, the newly appointed BoT acting chairman cautioned members of the party to mind their utterances.

He said: “The PDP has an inbuilt mechanism to solve problems. We have done it several times. When people expect us to implode, that is when we become very glorious.

“I want to advise us that we should always deprive ourselves in-house no matter what the anger is; let us deprive ourselves in-house rather than playing to the gallery. We should watch and control our utterances because by and large, only God knows tomorrow.”

Also speaking, Senator Ayu, the PDP national chairman, described the mood in the party as wonderful, saying leadership is not necessary, the desire to win is most important.

“And I believe this party is as united as anything in spite of whatever impression other people may want to create. Anybody who is here can see the enthusiasm and the harmony in this party,” he said.

Pro-Wike group absent

Meanwhile, the Pro-Wike group was conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting.

Notably, the pro-Wike NEC members absent at the meeting include Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, Enugu state Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, Chief Olabode George, Professor Jerry Gana, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and National Vice Chairman South East, Ali Odefa.

Also absent were the vice presidential candidate, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel, Edo state Governor, Godswill Obaseki, former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim among others.

Time to populate campaign council

Meanwhile, the 97th PDP NEC gave the NWC, the presidential candidate and other organs power to populate the campaign council.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba disclosed this while reading the communiqué of the 97th NEC in Abuja Ologunagba said PDP NEC lamented the deplorable state of the economy under the failed administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP Publicity scribe said: “NEC strongly decried the worsening state of the nation’s economy with attendant excruciating hardship occasioned by the corruption, insensitivity, incompetence and harsh economic policies of the inhumane and vicious APC.

The communiqué read in part: “NEC is also appalled by the worsening insecurity in the country occasioned by the obvious complicity of the APC administration which continues to condone and enable acts of terrorism in various parts of the country.

“NEC lamented the failure of the APC government to address the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). NEC lamented that the APC is relishing the agony, pain and suffering of parents and students in Nigerian public universities due to the prolonged strike action.

“NEC also condemned in the strongest terms the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari of card-carrying members of the APC as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“This unpatriotic act is a brazen plot by the APC to manipulate and rig the 2023 general elections against the Will of Nigerians. The PDP demands that President Buhari immediately withdraws the APC members nominated as RECs, failure of which has the capacity to trigger serious political crisis that can threaten the 2023 general elections and derail our democratic process.

“NEC approved a unified campaign Structures across the country for the PDP for the 2023 general elections which will focus more on the grass root.

“NEC approved the proposed Structure and Organogram of the National Campaign Council as well as the National Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general elections.

“NEC also approved the Structures for Campaign Councils at the States, Local Government, Ward and Unit levels.

“NEC unanimously empowered the NWC to modify and adjust the structures of the Campaign Councils as and when the need arises.

“NEC received and approved the proposed structure for Zonal Reconciliation Committees to be set up to ensure that our Party presents a common front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“NEC also received and approved the composition of the Manifesto Review Committee to review the Manifesto of the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

