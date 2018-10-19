AFYDEF organise seminar on curtailing hate speech

As the preparation for the forthcoming 2019 general elections gathered momentum, the African youth international development foundation (AFYDEF) has commenced training seminars for youths across the country on the danger of hate speech and violent extremism.

The seminar which is part of activities to sensitise the youth on their roles in curtailing hate speech,violence extremism and it threat to democracy.

Speaking on the training, the AFYDEF country director, Ms. Opeyemi Marcellina Aderinto, yesterday in Abuja said the training is expected to educate and enlighten the stakeholders like security personnel, youths, women and the likes.

She said the danger of hate speech can not be over look especially at this time when parties have commenced campaign for the forthcoming elections, there is the need to warned pessimists against the danger of their action and what it could cost the society.

She stated further that the programme titled “The roles of youth in curtailing hate speech,violence extremism and it threat to democracy is aimed at reorientating Nigeria youth on the need to contribute positively to the need to stop hate speeches on social and mainstream media.

It is important we sensitise Nigerians especially the youth on this social vices that is why we are participating on the P2P Facebook Global Digital Challenge campaign.

“This is why African youth international development foundation is organising a day seminar on how to curtail the ugly head of some of the problems that the world is experiencing most especially in the developing countries in which Nigeria is one of them which is “Hate speech and violence extremism”.

“The training seminar will go along way in having positive effects before during and after 2019 general election in Nigeria and as well change the orientation of many people who think that the only way to gain popularity or achieve personal purpose is to use hate speech and as well engage in violence extremism,” she said

