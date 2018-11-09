Again, 120 Nigerians return from Libya, narrate experience

A fresh batch of 120 stranded Nigerians from Libya have successfully returned to Nigeria.

According to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the returnees arrived at the MMIA Cargo Wing at about 9:15 pm on Thursday, via AL Buraq Air and were brought back with the help of the International Organisation for Migration.

They were received by the Acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Segun Afolayan and other Federal Government agencies.

The returnees comprised 29 female adults, five female children, four female infants, 75 male adults, two male children and five male infants.

According to NEMA, they were brought mainly from three cities of Sabha, Bram Alshati and Oubari.

While welcoming them back, Afolayan asked the returnees to make good use of the second chance afforded by the IOM and God Almighty after surviving the dangers of illegal migration.

A professional stylist, Miss Chisom Johnson is one the returnee. Johnson narrated how she was forced into prostitution.

According to her, “I was deceived that I would get a better job at Germany as a stylist, there were 20 of us in the team and we were promised that we would fly to Germany but after two weeks, we found ourselves in Niger Republic.

“After three weeks we were in Libya, Madam told all of us that, we can’t cross over but we have to become prostitutes in order to refund her money which was 1.4 million naira.

“I resorted to fervent prayers and pleaded with madam that it is a taboo in our family to prostitute.

“I pleaded with her to give another option. I was asked to work at a restaurant and was able to refund her money.

“Immediately I finished paying her money, I started working on my own to get some money but my madam organised my kidnapped and I was bailed by her with about N650,000 and she doubled the amount and said that I must pay her N1.3 million.”

