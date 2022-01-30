Again, Abuja comes alive as another Mark D Ball tourney dunks off

Organisers of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship have revealed that the Men’s Championship will dunk off Saturday February 5, 2022 at the indoor hall of Moshood Abiola National stadium in Abuja.

Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Abdullahi Umar, disclosed this on Sunday to Journalists.

Umar said that the slam and dunk game will commence with group A, that has 8 teams, with four games per day up to seven days.

“We are pleased to inform all lovers of the slam and dunk game that the Men’s Mark D Ball Championship commences this weekend, Saturday 5th February, 2022 with Group A.

“The action in group A will run for seven days with four games per day,”Umar stated.

The teams in Group A consists of Gombe Bulls, Police Batons, Apa Flames, Hot Coal Ballers, Nile University Spartans, AHIP Giants, Mo Heat and Safety Knights.

The Initiator of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, has promised to revive the dead domestic league,following the dearth of games suffered in the last four years.