Again, Adeleke emerges PDP governorship candidate in Osun



The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 governorship election in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has again emerged as the party’s candidate.



Adeleke will again slug it out with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the July 26 governorship election in the state.



In the governorship primary of the PDP held at the Osogbo city stadium, Tuesday, Adeleke had 1,887 votes to defeat other contestants.



The Chairman of the governorship primary, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo, noted that 1,916 delegates were accredited and 24 votes were invalid.



Ewurujakpo who is the deputy governor of Bayelsa state, announced that Sanya Omirin polled 4, Dele Adeleke scores 1 vote, while Fatai Akinbade, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi did not have any vote.



He said the primary was the only one recognised by the national secretariat of the party, saying any other one is illegal.



He noted that some party chieftains present at the stadium testified to the fact that all PDP members are present.



Sighted at the stadium where Sunday Bisi-led exco held its primary was a member of the House of Representatives representing Obokun- Oriade federal constituency, Wole Oke, Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, member representing Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore federal constituency, Bamidele Salam, Chief Ajeigbe, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Bunmi Jenyo, Clement Akanni, Gani Olaoluwa and a former national deputy publicity secretsry of the party, Diran Odeyemi.



Meanwhile, the faction led by Wale Ojo produced its governorship candidate in a factional governorship primary election held at Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) centre, Osogbo.



The returning officer, Hon. Adelani Ajanaku, declared Dotun Babayemi winner of the primary having polled 1,781 to defeat other contestants.

According to the result, Dele Adeleke scored 32, Fatai Akinbade polled 28, Akin Ogunbiyi scored 23 and Sanya Omirin polled 16.



The total number of votes cast was 1,907 while 27 votes were voided and 1,880 were valid votes.



A member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Shuaib Oyedokun, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former deputy governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, Prince Dotun Babayemi Senator Olu Alabi, and Dele Adeleke, were at the WOCDIF centre.