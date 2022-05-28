Again, Anyim writes as Ebonyi delegates’ list crisis gets messier

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has written a second open letter to the party’s National Chairman, Prof Iyorchia Ayu, complaining about the manipulation of the delegates’ list for Ebonyi state.

Media Adviser to Senator Anyim, Sam Nwaobasi, in a press statement in Abuja said: “The second letter which came less than 10 hours after the first, complained that the authentic list of delegates from the state had been changed and replaced with people who were not elected as delegates.

“In the first letter, the former President of the Senate had complained that Ebonyi delegates’ names were completely missing from the PDP’s national delegates’ list.

“The second letter was also copied to Sen. David Mark, Chairman of the 2022 PDP Special Convention. Titled: “Re: Open Letter on the Absence of Ebonyi State Delegates List”, the letter reads, “The Chairman may refer to my earlier letter of May 27, 2022, and captioned as above.“I am to observe that shortly after my letter, I noticed in an official publication by the party, list of Ebonyi State Delegates alongside other states.

“It is disheartening that by 6pm today, the Ebonyi State Delegates List has changed from what was officially published. “There is no doubt that the aim of this gamble with Ebonyi State Delegates List is to disenfranchise duly elected delegates from Ebonyi State from participating in the presidential primary election.

“Let it be on record that anybody not on the list originally published by the party, is certainly not a delegate from Ebonyi State”, Anyim cautioned

