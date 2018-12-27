Again, APC guber candidate’s billboards destroyed in Kwara

Within a fortnight, the billboards of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, have been destroyed by alleged political miscreants.

The latest destruction took place on Christmas Day, according to the campaign Organisation of the guber candidate.

It was the second time that the alleged thugs would violate the candidate’s campaign billboards and it came hours after thugs prevented him from addressing Emir Sulu Gambari at the Ilorin Emirates Descendants Progressive Union, in Ilorin on Christmas Day.

Taking to his tweeter yesterday in Ilorin, Abdulrahman tweeted: “The orchestrated attack on me at IEDPU yesterday has continued today but now with our billboards all over Kwara.

“What they don’t know is this: #OTOGE is not just words on a billboard, it’s now ingrained in the hearts of every Kwaran, and NO ONE can take it from our hearts”.

On Christmas Day he had tweeted: “The pre-meditated disruption that was unleashed at the Emir’s Palace during today’s IEDPU shows how desperate the establishment is. Tell them, it’s already late.

“They can only stop me from speaking today, but they CAN’T silence the people’s voice”. #Otoge, the campaign buzzword of the candidate, means ‘Enough is Enough’.

Recall that a fortnight ago, two billboards erected by the APC and Abdulrazak campaign organizations were destroyed in Offa by alleged miscreant.

Subsequently, the billboards were re-erected by the Kwara South Concern Group, an affiliate of APC in the district, with the support of a large number of people.

The two billboards contained pictures of the alleged Offa robbery masterminds, with the word’ Otoge’, which the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of the ruling PDP, once described as ‘inciting’.

The party’s adopted slogan had been a subject of friction between it and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state with the government asking the state controlled signage agency to outlaw its usage.