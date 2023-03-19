Again, APC National Chairman loses polling unit

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship and House of Assembly’s elections held on Saturday in Nasarawa State.

In the GRA (A1) Polling Unit 010, in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi local government area, the PDP got 159 votes, while his party the APC polled 129.

According to the result, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got one, while the Labour Party (LP) which created an upset during the February 25 Presidential and National Election, got zero.

